Umahi swears in new aide

Read audio

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has sworn-in a new Special Assistant, Mr Emmanuel Chukwuonu.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abakaliki on Tuesday by Mr Chooks Oko, Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Strategy.

According to the statement, the governor said the new aide would serve as Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters.

He explained that the new aide hailed from Ezza South Local Government Area of the state.

“This appointment will be the last in the category of State Executive Council until the end of my administration.

“I charge you, the new Special Assistant, to brace up to the service of the state,” the governor advised.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

