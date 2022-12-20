Menu
Search
Subscribe
General Interest

Umahi swears in new aide

By: Oche Maria Faustina

Date:

Read audio

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has sworn-in a new Special Assistant, Mr Emmanuel Chukwuonu.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abakaliki on Tuesday by Mr Chooks Oko, Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Strategy.

According to the statement, the governor said the new aide would serve as Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters.

He explained that the new aide hailed from Ezza South Local Government Area of the state.

“This appointment will be the last in the category of State Executive Council until the end of my administration.

“I charge you, the new Special Assistant, to brace up to the service of the state,” the governor advised.

Previous article
Assembly promises to make 2023 budget work for Benue
Next article
Germany hands over stolen Benin bronzes to Nigeria
Oche Maria Faustina
Oche Maria Faustinahttps://naija247news.com/
A passionate communicator who believes and sees communication and dialogue as the solution to majority of the world's problems.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria yet to maximise opportunities in maritime – Bello-Koko

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Lagos, Dec. 20, 2022 The Managing Director of Nigerian Ports...

2023: I’ll initiate bill to review NYSC Scheme, if… — Lagos ADC candidate

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Lagos, Dec. 20, 2022 The Lagos Central Senatorial Candidate, African...

Fake LASTMA officer bags 4-months jail term

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Lagos, Dec. 20, 2022 The Lagos State Environmental and Special...

Kachikwu lauds Federal High Court ruling on Nwosu, former ADC Chairman

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Abuja, Dec. 20, 2022 The Presidential Candidate of the African...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.  Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria yet to maximise opportunities in maritime – Bello-Koko

Top Stories 0
Lagos, Dec. 20, 2022 The Managing Director of Nigerian Ports...

2023: I’ll initiate bill to review NYSC Scheme, if… — Lagos ADC candidate

Top Stories 0
Lagos, Dec. 20, 2022 The Lagos Central Senatorial Candidate, African...

Fake LASTMA officer bags 4-months jail term

Top Stories 0
Lagos, Dec. 20, 2022 The Lagos State Environmental and Special...

Subscribe

© 2022 . All Rights Reserved. Made by Naija247news Media Group

Translate »
%d bloggers like this: