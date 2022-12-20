Menu
Police task Ebonyi politicians on peaceful campaigns for 2023

Abakaliki, Dec. 20, 2022

The police command in Ebonyi, has urged politicians to maintain law and order while conducting their campaigns for 2023 general election.

 

Mr Aliyu Garba, the state Commissioner of Police, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abakaliki.

 

Garba assured of a level playing ground for all political parties during the 2023 general election adding that the police was committed to protecting lives and property of citizens during and after the election.

 

“The campaigns and the election period are extremely critical to the nation. This is the period, where the electorate is expected to exercise its franchise peacefully and responsibly to elect good leaders.

 

”Party stakeholders in the state are advised to caution their followers to maintain law and order during campaigns and election proper.

 

“We have police officers at all flash points in the state to checkmate the campaigns and criminal activities as well as protect lives and property.

 

“Any law abiding citizen will be protected but going contrary to the law, such person will be used as an example to serve as deterrent.

 

“We expect everyone to be law abiding during campaigns and during the election in particular,” Garba Said (naija247news.com)

