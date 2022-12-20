Menu
Political partiesNews Feature

Katsina state’s Masari approves PDP’s request for use of stadium for campaign

By: Naija247news Media Nigeria

Date:

By Abbas Bamalli
Katsina, Dec. 19, 2022 The Katsina State Government has approved the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) request for the use of the Muhammad Dikko Stadium for its presidential, governorship and other campaign rallies.
This is contained in a letter signed by Alhaji Suleiman Kankia, the Permanent Secretary, Political and Common Service, on behalf of the Secretary to the State Government (SGS), Alhaji Muntari Lawal on Monday in Katsina.
“Further to our letter dated Dec. 13, 2022 and having achieved substantial progress in the repair works at Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, His Excellency, Gov. Aminu Masari has approved the use of the facility by the PDP for its Presidential Campaign rally scheduled to hold on Tuesday Dec. 20.
“The above approval has been conveyed to the commissioner for Sports and Social Development, for further necessary action.”
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP had alleged that the state government denied it permission to use the stadium known as ‘Karkanda stadium’ for campaign.
Dr Mustapha Inuwa, the Director-General, Atiku/Lado Campaign Council, said this when he briefed newsmen on Sunday in Katsina.
Inuwa said that the council wrote twice to the government seeking for permission to use the facility for the scheduled campaign, to no avail.
He said that the government said that repair work was ongoing at the stadium, hence it can’t be used for the event.
Inuwa said the two other locations provided by the government were not convenient

