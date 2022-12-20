Menu
Kachikwu lauds Federal High Court ruling on Nwosu, former ADC Chairman

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Abuja, Dec. 20, 2022

The Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Dumebi Kachikwu, has applauded the Federal High Court decision removing the erstwhile Chairman of the party Ralph Nwosu

and his management.

Kachikwu said this in a statement by the Media Office of his campaign organisation in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to him, Justice Binta Nyako’s ruling was a Christmas gift for the entire ADC family who can now focus on rebuilding their party and taking their campaign to the Nigerian people.

“Nwosu did everything possible to destroy our party and our collective ambitions all for personal gain.

“He and his management encouraged down ballot candidates to enter negotiations with other parties thus further strengthening the prevalent view that smaller parties are only in the race to negotiate payments with bigger parties.

 

“This will never be the story of ADC going forward. We will exterminate this anti democratic cankerworm that almost destroyed our party and build a party that will be the pride of all Nigerians.

 

“Change must start from within and this change has started within the ADC. I am sending a strong warning to APC, PDP and the Labour Party; ADC will not trade or negotiate any mandate. If you paid any money to anybody go and collect your money back.”www.naija247news.com

Germany hands over stolen Benin bronzes to Nigeria
Fake LASTMA officer bags 4-months jail term
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

