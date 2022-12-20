Menu
Japan backs African Union entry to G20, PM Kishida says

By: Naija247news Media Nigeria

TOKYO, Dec 19 – Japan will support the African Union’s entry to the Group of 20 (G20) forum of the world’s largest economies, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday.

Kishida said the union’s addition to the G20 was important “given African countries’ increasing role in international society”.

Japan also agreed with Senegal on resource development cooperation and boosting investment by Japanese firms, Kishida said.

“We confirmed to build a further comprehensive relationship between Japan and Senegal,” he told reporters after meeting Senegalese President Macky Sall in Tokyo.

