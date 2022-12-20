David Umahi receives highest honours award in Ebonyi

Read audio

Gov. David Umahi has received the highest honours award in Ebonyi, having been confered with Great Grand Commander of Ebonyi Hall of fame.

The conferment is contained in a statement signed by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Mr Chooks Oko, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

Oko said that the conferment was performed by the state Chief Judge Elvis Ngene at the state executive council chambers.

“The Chairman of the state Honors Committee and Deputy Governor, Dr Kelechi Igwe, said the conferment followed the dictates of Law 008 of 2002 Ebonyi Honors Law.

“Igwe clarified that the award was instituted to reward distinguished Ebonyi people and well-wishers who contributed enormously to the creation and development of the state.

“He emphasized that the highest honor was bestowed on the governor due to his trail-blazing role in rebuilding the state,” Ok said.

According to him, the governor is the recipient of the state’s highest honours award.

“He is also expected to confer other categories of honours on deserving Ebonyi people on Tuesday,” Oko said.

