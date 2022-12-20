Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News2023 Elections

Atiku in Katsina, pledges to address security, economic challenges

By: Oche Maria Faustina

Date:

Read audio

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), presidential candidate for 2023 election, has promised to address security and economy challenges bedeviling the country, if elected in 2023.

Abubakar said this on Tuesday at the PDP Presidential Campaign rally in Katsina.
“I promise to enhance the security situation and the economy to boost business activities, if elected,” he said.

He said that PDP was determined to move the country forward and called on Nigerians to come out en masse to vote for the party’s candidates in 2023 general election.
Atiku said said that PDP has done a lot in developing Katsina state, hence the need for the people to reciprocate by voting its for candidates in 2023.

Earlier, the PDP National Chairman, Mr Iyorchia Ayu, said Katsina was the second home of Atiku.
He said that it was high time for those who left the party to come back and move it forward.

Also speaking, the PDP Vice-Presidential candidate and Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, said that the party has the ability to take the country out of the challenges bedeviling it.
Okowa said that Nigeria would be better again with people like Atiku as president.

“Security challenge will be a thing of the past if Nigerians electe the party’s presidential candidate during the 2023 poll,” he said.

Naija247news reports that hundreds of defectors from other parties were received at the event.
Meanwhile, Abubakar has donated N50 million to victims of bandits attacks taking refuge in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in the state.

Atiku said this when he visited the Emir of Katsina, Dr Abdulmuminu Kabir-Usman at his Palace in Katsina.
He sympathised with the people of the state and other states over security and other challenges bedevilling them.

The PDP Presidential candidate vowed to tackle security and economic challenges in the North, if elected as president in 2023 general election.

“I sympathize with the people of Katsina and other northern states that are facing security and economic challenges.
“I want to assure you that if elected as president of Nigeria, I will end all these challenges.

“On behalf of myself, I donate the sum of N50 million to victims of banditry in the state who have relocated to other places as a result of bandits attacks in their communities,” Abubakar said.

Responding, the Emir said the emirate will only pray and support candidates willing to tackle security challenges facing the state and other parts of the North.

He lauded Abubakar for his willingness to tackle the evils of insecurity and poverty in the country if elected president in 2023.

Previous article
Buhari’s social investment programmes, unprecedented, unparalleled – FG
Next article
Uzodimma presents N447bn 2023 budget proposal to Imo Assembly
Oche Maria Faustina
Oche Maria Faustinahttps://naija247news.com/
A passionate communicator who believes and sees communication and dialogue as the solution to majority of the world's problems.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria yet to maximise opportunities in maritime – Bello-Koko

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Lagos, Dec. 20, 2022 The Managing Director of Nigerian Ports...

2023: I’ll initiate bill to review NYSC Scheme, if… — Lagos ADC candidate

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Lagos, Dec. 20, 2022 The Lagos Central Senatorial Candidate, African...

Fake LASTMA officer bags 4-months jail term

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Lagos, Dec. 20, 2022 The Lagos State Environmental and Special...

Kachikwu lauds Federal High Court ruling on Nwosu, former ADC Chairman

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Abuja, Dec. 20, 2022 The Presidential Candidate of the African...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.  Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria yet to maximise opportunities in maritime – Bello-Koko

Top Stories 0
Lagos, Dec. 20, 2022 The Managing Director of Nigerian Ports...

2023: I’ll initiate bill to review NYSC Scheme, if… — Lagos ADC candidate

Top Stories 0
Lagos, Dec. 20, 2022 The Lagos Central Senatorial Candidate, African...

Fake LASTMA officer bags 4-months jail term

Top Stories 0
Lagos, Dec. 20, 2022 The Lagos State Environmental and Special...

Subscribe

© 2022 . All Rights Reserved. Made by Naija247news Media Group

Translate »
%d bloggers like this: