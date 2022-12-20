Menu
Atiku in Kafanchan, promises federal presence in Southern Kaduna

By: Oche Maria Faustina

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic party (PDP), has promised to site federal establishments in the South of Kaduna if elected next year.

Abubakar made the pledge on Monday in Kafanchan while speaking at the 60th birthday celebration of Apostle Emmanuel Kure, founder of Throne room Trust Ministry.

“There is an absence of federal presence here and there is no reason why that should be so.
“Southern Kaduna is big enough to be a state on its own; it deserves federal presence.
“I assure you that we will rectify that issue and many other challenges in this place as soon as we are elected,” he added

The presidential candidate also promised a holistic approach toward tackling the security challenges in Southern Kaduna and other parts of the country.
In his remarks, the celebrant, Apostle Kure, urged Nigerians to pray and work towards the success of the 2023 general elections.
“There is need for us all to join hands and ensure that our country remains a single entity.
“Our country is too precious to break away. Let us not lose hope. God is going to speak during this elections,” he stated

He thanked the presidency, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and all Nigerians for their support over the years.

Naija247news reports that Abubakar also met with the clergy, youth and student unions in Kafanchan where he restated his resolve to transform Southern Kaduna.
In their separate submissions, representatives of the clergy, youth and student unions, urged the candidate to remember his promises if elected to lead Nigeria.

They all noted that the former vice president’s proven track record had placed him in a good position to govern the country.

Oche Maria Faustina
Oche Maria Faustinahttps://naija247news.com/
A passionate communicator who believes and sees communication and dialogue as the solution to majority of the world's problems.

