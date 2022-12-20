Assembly promises to make 2023 budget work for Benue

Read audio

The Benue House of Assembly has promised to ensure that the 2023 budget works in the interest of the people of the state.

The Speaker of the house, Mr Titus Uba, made the promise on Tuesday in Benue while declaring open a three-day budget retreat organised by the state government in conjunction with Fateman Enterprises Ltd. for staff of the assembly.

Represented by his deputy, Mr Christopher Adaji, the speaker charged participants to leverage the lectures at the retreat to improve on their knowledge on budget and parliamentary processes for the development of the state.

He also solicited useful and valuable inputs from participants to the 2023 Appropriation Bill to make Benue better after its implementation.

Uba pointed out that the 2023 appropriation bill christened “Budget of Consolidation and Transition” was aimed at consolidating on the gains of the present administration.

He commended Gov. Samuel Ortom of the state for working to ensure a better Benue and securing the future of the state as well as sustaining the sponsorship of the retreat.

The speaker appealed for the expansion of the retreat to include all secretaries of the various house standing committees and key departmental staff of the assembly.

He also called for collective efforts towards implementation of the appropriation bill when finally passed into law and assented to by the governor to move the state forward.

Earlier, Consultant of Fateman Enterprises Ltd., Mr David Mwar, represented by the Project Coordinator, Prof. Jerome Andohol, said that the retreat sought to analyse 2023 appropriation bill with a view to giving Benue people the best.

He urged the participants to pay adequate attention to the lectures.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

