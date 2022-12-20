Menu
2023: NYSC warns corps members against local politics

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Dec. 20, 2022

Mrs Christy Uba, the Acting Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has warned corps members to desist from participating in local politics.

Uba gave the warning at the closing ceremony of 2022 Batch ‘C’ Stream II Orientation Course at Damare Orientation Camp in Girei, Adamawa, on Tuesday.

Represented by Mr Jingi Denis, the state NYSC Coordinator, she advised them to impact positively in their respective host communities through Community Development Service (CDS).

“In keeping with the objectives of the scheme, you are expected to integrate into your host communities while also appreciating and respecting their cultures.

“You must desist from meddling in their local politics. Furthermore, I enjoin you to undertake personal and group Community Development Service projects that will help to uplift the living standard of the people of your host communities,” Uba said.

Besides, the director-general urged them to sustain the spirit of patriotism, hard work and resilience imbibed during the orientation course.

“It is my ardent hope that you will strive to meet the expectations of Nigerians by contributing towards the progress and development of our dear country,” she said.

She advised them to accept their letters of posting to places of primary assignment in good faith and be security conscious at all times.

Uba encouraged the corps members to build on the skills acquired on entrepreneurship development programme by availing themselves of opportunities for post-camp training.

“This will go a long way in empowering you for self-reliance.

“On our part, we are liaising with financial institutions and other stakeholders with a view to providing start-up loans to enable you actualise your business dreams.

“I wish to assure you that management will continue to explore avenues for optimising the impact of the programme,” she said.

The director-general further appealed to corps employers to always accept corps members posted to them, and make the necessary provisions for their welfare.

“In addition, I urge employers to mentor these young Nigerians properly to enable them develop their potentials,” she said. (www.naija247.com)

