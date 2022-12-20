Menu
Political partiesInec

2023: Bagudu wants INEC to strengthen electoral processes

By: Naija247news Media Nigeria

Date:

By Naomi Sharang
Abuja, Dec. 19, 2022 Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi has tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the country’s electoral processes were strengthened.

He made the call while speaking with newsmen in Abuja, on Monday.

The governor said that as the 2023 general elections were fast approaching, the electoral umpire must remain transparent.

While commending INEC on the successes it had recorded in previous elections, Bagudu urged it not to give in to undue pressure associated with conducting elections.

Bagudu said: “The electoral commission is enhancing the transparency of election by better accreditation, speedy accreditation and better transmission of results in good time.

“Security agencies are also helping. Above all, President Muhammadu Buhari has committed to free, fair and transparent elections even in states where our party had lost elections.

“We should all play a role to ensure that our processes are strengthened.

“I think we have made a statement enough in Nigeria that everyone is convinced that free, fair and transparent elections always lead to more confidence in the society and less rancour in the society.

“So, the value of free, fair and transparent election is there for all to appreciate.”

Bagudu said that what was important was for all Nigerians to contribute their own quotas to ensure the conduct of free, fair and transparent elections.

He added: “Sometimes, we are all guilty in the sense that we think it’s somebody who should solve the problem.

“Mind you, even transparent elections do not guarantee the best outcomes, sometimes still, democracy is based on appeal of populist leaders, leaders who are popular at a particular time.”

Bagudu advised all the stakeholders to play a role to ensure that the processes were strengthened,

Naija247news Media Nigeria
