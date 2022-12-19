Yuletide: Group distributes food items, clothes to indigent women in Oyo

Read audio

Ibadan, Dec.19, 2022

No fewer than 100 indigent women in Oyo State have received food items and clothes from the Worth-in-Womanhood, arm of Vine Branch Church (VBC), to celebrate the Yuletide.

Naija 247news reports that the indigent women are “Alabaru” at Bodija Market, in Ibadan.

Addressing the women on Monday in Ibadan, Mrs Bolatito Adefusi, Coordinator of the Help Our Sisters (HAS), under Worth-in-Womanhood, urged the women to send their wards to school.

Adefusi emphasised the importance of education to a better life and future for their wards, which she said would enhance their careers and perspective on life.

“I want to urge you to send your children who do not want formal education for vocational training or apprentice.

“This is to secure their future and ensure you have peace of mind when we grow old,” she said.

Adefusi said that women should endeavour to build their homes and train their wards for a good society.

She urged them to have better plans to earn a living, saying that they would not be load carriers for ever, because age would set in.

Earlier, Pastor Bridget Kolade, the Coordinator, Worth-in-Womanhood, VBC, enjoined women to utilise the opportunity provided by the group to improve their lives.

Some of the beneficiaries included Mrs Olukemi Alagbe; Mrs Folake Kehinde and Mrs Suliyat Oyeniran, appreciated organisers of the programme, urging government to emulate the same

