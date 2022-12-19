Stop Rate for 364-day Bill Moderates to 13.05% amid Strong Investor Demand…

Read audio

In the just concluded week, CBN allotted T-bills worth N13.58 billion to refinance N16.25 billion worth of matured Treasury bills.

The 364-day bill, in particular, was issued at a lower rate due to the massive subscription level, given the auction’s high bid-to-cover ratio of 32.84x. Consequently, the stop rate for the 364- day bill fell from 13.05% to 9.89%.

Likewise, stop rates for the 91-day bill and 182-day bill were cut to 5.50% (from 6.50%) and 7.30% (from 8.00%), respectively.

In tandem with the downturn in primary market rates, secondary market yields declined for the majority of the maturities tracked.

NITTY maturities of 1 month, 3 months, and 6 months decreased to 5.56% (from 6.07%), 6.60% (from 7.10%), and 13.25% (from 12.54%), respectively.

However, NITTY for 12 months increased to 13.25% (from 12.54%).

Meanwhile, due to the low value of maturing OMO bills worth N14.00 billion, NIBOR for one month, three months, and six months increased to 13.75% (from 13.20%), 14.94% (from 13.50%), and 16.56% (from 14.25%), respectively.

On the other hand, NIBOR for overnight funds declined to 10.00% (down from 15.50%).

In the new week, Treasury bills worth N35 billion will mature via OMO; hence, we expect interbank rates to move in mixed directions amid a marginal inflow of matured OMO bill

