Ronaldo congratulates Lionel Messi for 2022 World Cup win

The Argentina team won its third FIFA World Cup (meaning an extra star will be added to their badge) by beating France in the Qatar 2022 final. Forward Lionel Messi was the talisman throughout the tournament and has since been congratulated by sporting legends around the globe.

What Ronaldo said to Messi after World Cup win

One footballing legend to share words of recognition was Ronaldo Nazario, the former Brazilian star who won two World Cups (1994 and 2002) with his country.

“Football of this type dispels any rivalry. I saw many Brazilians, and people from all over the world, cheering on Messi in this electrifying final,” said Ronaldo, via Twitter. “A farewell worthy of the genius who, far beyond being a World Cup star, led an era. Congratulations, Messi!”

The final part of the congratulations is due to the fact that multiple reports indicated that Messi would say goodbye to the national team after winning the World Cup. However, the PSG star has already declared that he will remain united with the Albiceleste.

Messi in Qatar 2022

After seven games in Qatar 2022, Messi participated in 10 goals for the Albiceleste with seven scored by himself. In the final, the Argentine attacker scored the first, on 23 minutes, and the third, after 108 minutes, for his team. In addition, he got Argentina’s penalty shootout off to the right start by slotting home the opener past French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

