Portugal’s clear stance on hiring Jose Mourinho as ‘chief fears’ come to light

By: Edeth Thompson

Date:

Jose Mourinho reportedly fears that the broken-up nature of international football wouldn’t satisfy him if he were to take the Portugal job.

The 59-year-old has been tipped to succeed the departing Fernando Santos in the hot seat after the latter was sacked this week following Portugal’s shock World Cup exit. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. were knocked out in the quarter-finals by underdogs Morocco following a smash-and-grab 1-0 win.

Mourinho is halfway through his second season with Roma, a job which hasn’t fully satisfied him but one he continues to relish. However, the lure of managing his country could tempt him to quit Stadio Olimpico, as the Portuguese FA have a vacancy for the first time in eight years.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the Portugal job belongs to Mourinho should he want it. However, the former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham boss is conflicted due to fears over how occupied the international cycle would leave him in comparison to the fast-paced club game.

Barring spells between jobs, Mourinho has dedicated his day-to-day endeavours to club football since he became part of Vitoria Setubal’s coaching staff in the late 1980s. But taking charge of Portugal remains an enticing prospect for the ‘Special One’, particularly ahead of Euro 2024, when the Navigators are set to boast a squad stocked with talent.

Although Ronaldo isn’t guaranteed to be involved, the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and Diogo Jota are set to be pillars of the side which many tipped to go deep into this year’s World Cup. The Portuguese FA (FPF) are even said to have already devised a plan to extract Mourinho from Rome in a timely manner.

A Bola reports that the FPF is exploring the possibility of appointing under-21 manager Rui Jorge until the end of the club season. They’d then make a push for Mourinho, who’s their No.1 target and would only have 12 months remaining on his contract with the Giallorossi.

