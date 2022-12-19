Menu
Police neutralise 12 suspected bandits in Bauchi State

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Bauchi, Dec. 19, 2022

The Police Command in Bauchi says it has neutralised 12 suspected kidnappers and bandits during a raid in Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ahmad Wakil, on Monday in Bauchi.

He said the Police also recovered weapons and motorcycles from the bandits.

Wakil said that a joint operation of security operatives engaged the suspects in four hideouts at Mansur, Digare, Gwana and Dajin Madam in Alkaleri Forest.

“Following the hot exchange of superior fire-power by the operatives which left 12 of the kidnappers neutralised while others subdued, dislodged and scampered in disarray into the nearby bushes with possible gunshot wounds and abandoned their camps.

“Consequently, weapons and operational motorcycles had been recovered during the operation,” he said.

He said the Command had intensified patrols to apprehend the fleeing members of the syndicate.

