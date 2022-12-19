Magical Messi wins 2022 World Cup Golden Ball award

Read audio

Despite finishing second in the race for the Golden Boot award, Leo Messi can add the World Cup 2022 Golden Ball award to his winner’s medal after a rollercoaster of a final match at Lusail on Sunday.

With just over ten minutes remaining, Argentine were good value for their 2-0 lead before France stunned the South Americans with two Kylian Mbappe goals in two minutes. Extra time saw both sides score again before a penalty shoot-out saw the Albiceleste prevail 4-2 on spot kicks.

Messi magic

FRANCIA 3 – ARGENTINA 3 | LAS ‘PROVOCACIONES’ ENTRE MESSI Y MBAPPÉ EN SUS GOLES | DIARIO AS

Lionel Messi became the first player in World Cup history to score in every round of a single edition of the tournament after putting Argentina ahead against France in Sunday’s final and few would dispute the Argentine winning the Golden Ball award which recognises the best player at the tournament.

The PSG player has stated that Qatar will be his last World Cup and question marks now surround the next chapter for the Rosario born player with the player strongly linked to a move to MLS side Inter Miami.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

