2023 Polls: Political plot to oust CBN Governor Godwin Emiefele thickens….

The man, Godwin Emefiele, the current CBN Governor, is about to implement a policy that will change the nation’s political landscape- nationwide cash withdrawal limits that will influence the outcome of the Feb 2023 general elections.

His offences:

👉 Naira Redisign – old notes expires 31st Jan 2023

👉 Implementation of new withdrawal limits of 20k per day per individual effective 9th Jan 2023

Many people didn’t know that the new cashless policy is targeted at ensuring a free and fair general elections in 2023 and the CBN has repeatedly said that it’s subject to review after the Feb 2023 elections.

As an active player in the banking industry, I can categorically tell you that there’s the likelihood that millions & billions of old naira notes are stuck in some people’s homes/farms and they’re finding it difficult to introduce them into the banking system because the reporting threshold will be breached which will trigger CTR to NFIU.

It means that some people will lose their stolen/illegally acquired funds by Feb 1, 2023. And for those who have stockpiled those Notes for vote buying during the general elections, they will be stranded financially . We all know that vote buying/selling influences election results in Nigeria https://lnkd.in/dNCgfyPc.

Categories of people that will be affected by this new CBN policy include:

🎯 The corrupt elite/leaders who mostly deal in huge amount of physical cash

🎯 The corrupt politicians – who cannot win free and fair elections without buying votes.

Naija247news understand that a sitting judge in Abuja signed an order for the CBN governor to be arrested by DSS and the plot was to detain him for 60 based on terrorism charges ?

This is power play and if the power mongers succeed, it will take Nigeria longer years to get it right.

