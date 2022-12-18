Menu
We’ll create jobs to alleviate poverty in Nigeria – DG SMEDAN

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Katsina, Dec.18, 2022

Mr. Olawale Fasanya, Director General (DG) of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), said the Agency would continue to support entrepreneurs to ceate jobs and alleviate poverty in Nigeria.

Fasanya said this during the flag off of Women In Self Empowerment Empowerment Programme (WISE-P) in Katsina on Sunday.

Represented by Alhaji Ado Bello, Director Enterprises and Promotions of the agency, the DG said the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) subsector played a critical role in the transformation of Nigerian economy.

According to him, MSMEs account for the highest jobs created and poverty alleviation in the country.

He said a national survey conducted in 2020 showed that 39.6 MSMEs employed 62.5 million people in the country, which represented 80.2 per cent of the national labour force.

He said in order to ensure access to finance, MSMEs and SMEDAN were partnering with a Non-Governmental Organisation, African Centre for Global Entrepreneurial Leadership (ACGEL), to implement the Leadership Entrepreneurial Game Show (LEGS).

“The Agency is also partnering with the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), Jaiz Bank and Sterling Bank to access Matching Fund for Micro and Small Enterprises,” he said.

Fasanya noted that SMEDAN had implemented a Specialised Skills  programme for Internally Displced Persons, (IDPs), retirees and prison inmates, in six states across the federation.

He said the states included Ondo, Imo, Katsina, Borno, Rivers and Niger.

According to him, 240 persons were supported with entrepreneural and vocational skills, 40 people benefitted in the states. Naija247news.com

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

