NUJ decries high rate of IDPs in Zamfara, seeks establishment of camps

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Gusau, Dec. 18, 2022

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Zamfara council, has called on the state government to establish camps for the internally-displaced persons (IDPs) scattered across major cities in the state.

 

This is contained in a communiqué issued by the union at the end of its congress on Sunday in Gusau.

 

The communiqué, jointly signed by Lawali Tsalha and Muhammad DanSaidu, Chairman and Secretary of the Communique Drafting Committee respectively, expressed concern over high rate of IDPs in the state, occasioned by the current security challenges.

”To this end, NUJ is calling on state government to either establish IDP camps or ensure adequate security, particularly in rural areas, to prevent further displacement of people,” it stated.

The union also expressed worries over the continuous closure of some schools due to insecurity, adding that this was constituting grave danger to educational development in the state.

It called on government to do the needful in order to save the future of the state.

While applauding the establishment of of Gold City FM and the ongoing reconstruction of Zamfara State Television, NUJ called for total overhaul of the state-owned newspaper, Legacy Newspaper, to ensure best standard.

It lauded Independent National Electioral Commission (INEC) on the ongoing distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the state, urging eligible voters to visit the nearest INEC offices to collect theirs, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The union advised its members to be security conscious and exhibit high sense of professionalism in their reportage before, during and after the forthcoming general elections.

”We equally enjoin the general public to be vigilant and cooperate with security agencies by reporting any security threat in their respective localities for possible action,” it stated.

The union commended the state government for banning carrying of weapons and other forms of thuggery during campaigns.  (www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications.

