NDLEA intercepts 1.8m narcotic pills hidden in noodles

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Abuja, Dec. 18, 2022

NDLEA has intercepted 1.8 million tramadol and other narcotic pills in Lagos and Gombe states.

Its spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi stated on Sunday in Abuja that some of the drugs seized at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja and parts of Gombe State were hidden in noodles packs.

He added that more than 600,000 pills of 225 mg tramadol brought in from Karachi, Pakistan in two separate shipments on Ethiopian Airlines flights were also intercepted.

The drugs from Karachi were seized at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc. (SAHCO) import shed at the Lagos airport on Monday Dec. 12 and Tuesday Dec. 13

Babafemi added that 5,960 pills of Rohypnol concealed in 60 packs of noodles going to Johannesburg, were also seized at the SAHCO export shed of the airport on Wednesday Dec. 14.

“A female freight agent, Olaleye Adeola has already been arrested in connection with the noodles consignment.

“In Gombe State, 1,154,500 pills of tramadol, Rohypnol and Exol being transported from Onitsha in Anambra to Gombe by a truck driver, Umar Hassan, 28, were seized.

“The drugs were intercepted on Thursday, Dec. 15 at a bye pass area of Gombe,’’ he stated.

In a related development, a trader at Balogun Market on Lagos Island, Chibuzor Akunne was arrested over his attempt to export a tramadol consignment to Dubai, UAE.

Babafemi stated that the consignment was seized at the Lagos airport on Nov. 25  in collaboration with the Zone 2 Police Headquarters, Lagos.

He added that a market labourer, Oke Abosede whose services were requested to convey the drugs for export was earlier arrested. Naija247news.com

Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

