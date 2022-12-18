Buhari salutes oil, engineering giant, Leemon Ikpea at 66

Read audio

Abuja, Dec. 18, 2022

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with an oil, gas, engineering and local content promoter, Chief Leemon Ikpea, on the occasion of his 66th birthday.

The president, in a congratulatory message issued by his Spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina on Sunday in Abuja, congratulated with the Ewato, Esan South Local Government Area of Edo-born business mogul, his family, friends and associates on the new age.

He joined the family and friends to glorify God for the gift of life as well as the health and business successes of the celebrator.

Buhari said he was delighted that Lee Engineering and Construction Company, of which Ikpea is Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, is one of the home-grown investors in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

He noted with delight that the company recently marked 31 years of existence, with landmark records.

The president prayed that the Adolor of Ewato Kingdom and Odonlagbon of Warri would continue to touch lives through acts of philanthropy, for which he was noted.

According to the president, the National Honour Award winner is a point of reference to Nigerian youths that entrepreneurship pays, with attainments in areas of endeavour like oil, gas, engineering, construction, manufacturing and many others.

He wished Ikpea longer life and greater service to God and humanity through his Agbonjagwe Foundation. (Naija247news.com)

