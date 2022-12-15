Menu
Search
Subscribe
TechnologyDigital Economy

Visa to spread $1 bln investment in Africa over 5 years to cash in on e-payments boom

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Read audio

Dec 14 – Visa Inc (V.N) plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in Africa to capitalize on the emerging economy’s rapid growth in digital payments, the company said at the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit on Wednesday.

U.S. President Joe Biden is hosting dozens of African leaders for the three-day event, which started on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

“Visa has been investing in Africa for several decades to grow a truly local business,” Chief Executive Officer Alfred Kelly Jr said in a statement.

The investments in Africa shine a new light on a major growth opportunity on the continent where cash is likely to be challenged in coming years as e-payments gain momentum, according to a McKinsey report in September.

Africa’s booming e-payments market is expected to see revenues grow by nearly 20% a year, reaching around $40 billion by 2025, compared with about $200 billion in Latin America, the report added.

Members of the international Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) radar satellite mission test one of the antennas

“It’s one of our fastest growing regions,” Andrew Torre, Visa’s regional president for central and eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

The world’s largest payments processor has added over 50% more employees in the continent since the end of 2019, with the vast majority during the pandemic, he added.

The investments will scale Visa’s operations in Africa and deepen ties with governments, fintechs and merchants, according to the statement. It will also help “strengthen the payment ecosystem through new innovations and technologies”.

Among new technologies, the company recently rolled out Visa Acceptance Cloud, a platform which turns virtually any device into a payments terminal.

Previous article
Biden says U.S. will compete with China, Russia on Africa’s future
Next article
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ official cause of death revealed: coroner
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ official cause of death revealed: coroner

News Wire -
Stephen "tWitch" Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound...

Biden says U.S. will compete with China, Russia on Africa’s future

News Wire -
WASHINGTON, Dec 14 - President Joe Biden announced an...

Ghana cedi firms more than 12% after $3 bln IMF staff level agreement

News Wire -
LONDON, Dec 14 - Ghana's cedi currency firmed...

Oodua group adopts Sanwo-Olu for 2nd term

Oche Maria Faustina -
The Coalition of Oodua Self Determination Groups (COSEG) and...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.  Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ official cause of death revealed: coroner

Music & Celeb 0
Stephen "tWitch" Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound...

Biden says U.S. will compete with China, Russia on Africa’s future

Africa Vs Western Imperialism 0
WASHINGTON, Dec 14 - President Joe Biden announced an...

Ghana cedi firms more than 12% after $3 bln IMF staff level agreement

Economy 0
LONDON, Dec 14 - Ghana's cedi currency firmed...

Subscribe

© 2022 . All Rights Reserved. Made by Naija247news Media Group

Translate »
%d bloggers like this: