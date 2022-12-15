Menu
Search
Subscribe
Arts & EntertainmentMusic & Celeb

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ official cause of death revealed: coroner

By: News Wire

Date:

Read audio

Stephen “tWitch” Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. He was 40.

The manner of death was suicide on Tuesday, per the report.

His place of death was listed at a “hotel/motel.” The case status was “closed” on the report.

Boss worked on several films after breaking into the entertainment industry in 2008 on “So You Think You Can Dance,” but he became known for bringing energy to Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show for eight years.

Boss is survived by wife Allison Holker Boss and their three children.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker Boss said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

Holker Boss added, “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

After Boss earned second place on “So You Think You Can Dance,” he went on to appear in the “Step Up” film series with Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, and also in “Magic Mike XXL,” “Ghostbusters” and “Modern Family.”

“We will always remember Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss for the light and joy he brought into our lives and into the hearts of so many,” FOX Entertainment, 19 Entertainment and Dick Clark Productions said in a statement. “This tragic, painful loss of such a radiant, inimitable talent and beloved friend is immeasurable beyond words, and we grieve alongside his family, loved ones and fans. ‘tWitch,’ we will miss you dearly.”

DeGeneres and Boss worked together for years. She officially made him one of her co-executive producers of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2020.

“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” DeGeneres wrote on Instagram. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Jennifer Lopez worked with Boss on “World of Dance.” She wrote on Twitter, “Twitch was such a light and a beautiful soul… Shocked and deeply saddened. My heart breaks for Twitch, his wife and children Sending you love and strength.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tweeted, “Man I am so sorry to hear the heartbreaking news about Twitch. Great guy. Sending his family all the love, light, strength and mana. I’ve lost a lot of friends to the struggle. You never know what’s happening between the ears. So sorry Boss family. Stay strong.”

Previous article
Visa to spread $1 bln investment in Africa over 5 years to cash in on e-payments boom
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Visa to spread $1 bln investment in Africa over 5 years to cash in on e-payments boom

Godwin Okafor -
Dec 14 - Visa Inc (V.N) plans to...

Biden says U.S. will compete with China, Russia on Africa’s future

News Wire -
WASHINGTON, Dec 14 - President Joe Biden announced an...

Ghana cedi firms more than 12% after $3 bln IMF staff level agreement

News Wire -
LONDON, Dec 14 - Ghana's cedi currency firmed...

Oodua group adopts Sanwo-Olu for 2nd term

Oche Maria Faustina -
The Coalition of Oodua Self Determination Groups (COSEG) and...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.  Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Visa to spread $1 bln investment in Africa over 5 years to cash in on e-payments boom

Digital Economy 0
Dec 14 - Visa Inc (V.N) plans to...

Biden says U.S. will compete with China, Russia on Africa’s future

Africa Vs Western Imperialism 0
WASHINGTON, Dec 14 - President Joe Biden announced an...

Ghana cedi firms more than 12% after $3 bln IMF staff level agreement

Economy 0
LONDON, Dec 14 - Ghana's cedi currency firmed...

Subscribe

© 2022 . All Rights Reserved. Made by Naija247news Media Group

Translate »
%d bloggers like this: