Read audio

This is to inform all Capital Market Operators and the general public that the annual renewal of Registration for year 2023 will commence from January 01, 2023 to January 31, 2023.

In line with the Commission’s Rules and Regulations, all CMOs are to complete the process of renewal of registration for 2023 on or before 31st January 2023 through the Registration Renewal Portal .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook