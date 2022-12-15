Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Oodua group adopts Sanwo-Olu for 2nd term

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Read audio

Lagos, Dec. 14, 2022

The Coalition of Oodua Self Determination Groups (COSEG) and other Ethnic Nationality Groups on Wednesday, endorsed Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State for a second term in office.

Naija247news reports that Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is seeking reelection in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at an event to adopt Sanwo-Olu’s re-election, Mr Dayo Ogunlana, on behalf of the coalition,  said the reelection of the Lagos state governor was desirable.

Ogunlana said the endorsement would set the pace for Oodua people in all stratum of the society to know the reasons why Sanwo-Olu must continuously be supported and re- elected.

“We must mention here that various discussions though informal have been held among various nationalities here prior today on various thoughts on governance in Lagos state.

“But on Tuesday, these groups representing most of the ethnic groups in the state met formally to set standards on what should be the yardstick for adoption of any of the gubernatorial candidates.

“The standards set and contributions of various groups in this regard culminated in the adoption of Sanwo-Olu by all ethnic groups here present,” he said.

He said the adoption was based on the projects and programmes initiated and completed by the governor as well as the ideas behind the projects and values they would add to the economic and infrastructural development of Lagos state.

Ogunlana said the adoption was also based on the bond Sanwo-Olu had with the people in terms of justice, fairness and equality promotion and the synergy with the other arms of government.

He added that Sanwo-Olu’s competence and capacity in leadership made him suitable for reelection.

Stressing that continuity remained the bedrock of consistent leadership, Ogunlana said that Sanwo-Olu had been tested and trusted, as against those learning all over.

Ogunlana said: “We want to put the records straight that Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu excellently passed these aforementioned standards set.

“Since assumption of office, he (Sanwo-Olu) has never disappointed those who supported him to the exalted office as he continues to impress all and daze nasayers that he has what it takes to continue the development of Lagos as envisioned by the emeritus governor, Sen. Bola Ahmed TInubu.

“In his over three and half years in the saddle, he has not failed to showcase development projects that are impactful to the people of the state,” he added.

Ogunlana said that none of those who had indicated interest in the office had track record of achievement both in public and private sectors.

According to him, Sanwo-Olu is justifying the confidence reposed in him by his party and Lagos residents by assembling a team of dedicated Nigerians into different ministries and agencies in delivering on his THEMES agenda.

Ogunlana applauded Sanwo-Olu’s completion of the mega projects of his predecessor, with signature projects like the Pen Cinema bridge, Ajah jubilee bridge and rail line projects as well as efforts in housing and education and transportation sectors.

“A man who has displayed such commitment to good governance deserves a second term to continue his good work and build on the legacies he laid so that Lagos will continue to be at its rightful place.

“Lagos is not a learning arena, only a trusted and tested administrator of repute should be left with the fortunes of the fifth largest economy in Africa, not a neophyte.

“We are ready to match our talks with action and as such, all ethnic groups here present are ready to match round the city of Lagos with or without the governor to show our massive support for his reelection.

“We shall move to houses, abodes, markets and offices to canvass for votes because we know he merits it and he has worked for his reelection whilst not ruling out opposition trade mark of tales of lies and some who will want to confuse Lagos residents with mischief.

“We, therefore, use this opportunity to urge and appeal to our people and other residents in Lagos to support him for a second term for the continuation of his good works,” he said.

Naija247news  reports that while Ogunlana of COSEG moved a motion for the adoption of Sanwo-Olu, it was supported by Mr Mohammed Kudu Abubakar of the Northern Youth Coalition and Messrs Linus Okoroji of Ndigbo Lagos and Rasak Olokooba. Naija247news.com

 

Previous article
NBS begins dissemination of MPI report for 2023
Next article
We’re determined to wrestle power from PDP in Oyo- Folarin, Buhari
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is an intern with Naija247news Media. He's focus is on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Ikorodu LG boss presents official cars to councillors, empowers widows

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Ikorodu(Lagos State), Dec.142022 Mr Wasiu Adesina, Chairman of Ikorodu Local...

We’re determined to wrestle power from PDP in Oyo- Folarin, Buhari

Peters Anene, News Editor -
  Ibadan, Dec.14, 2022 The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo...

NBS begins dissemination of MPI report for 2023

Oche Maria Faustina -
Semiu Adeniran; Statistician General of the Federation The National...

Economists urge CBN to prevent hoarding, counterfeiting of redesigned naira

Oche Maria Faustina -
CBN Governor Economists have urged the Central Bank of Nigeria...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.  Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ikorodu LG boss presents official cars to councillors, empowers widows

Top Stories 0
Ikorodu(Lagos State), Dec.142022 Mr Wasiu Adesina, Chairman of Ikorodu Local...

We’re determined to wrestle power from PDP in Oyo- Folarin, Buhari

Top Stories 0
  Ibadan, Dec.14, 2022 The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo...

NBS begins dissemination of MPI report for 2023

General Interest 0
Semiu Adeniran; Statistician General of the Federation The National...

Subscribe

© 2022 . All Rights Reserved. Made by Naija247news Media Group

Translate »
%d bloggers like this: