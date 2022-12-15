Menu
Nigeria’s Total Public Debt Stock Stood at N44.06trn as of September 30, 2022

By: Naija247news Media Nigeria

Date:

As at September 30, 2022, Nigeria’s Total Public Debt Stock which comprises the Total Domestic and External Debt Stock of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), all State Governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) stood at N44.06 trillion. In comparison, the Total Public Debt figure as at June 30, 2022, was N42.84 trillion.

The Total Domestic Stock as at September 30, 2022, was N26.92 trillion while the Total External Debt Stock as at September 30, 2022, was N17.15 trillion.

The increase in the Debt Stock was largely due to New Borrowings by the Federal Government to part-finance the deficit in the 2022 Appropriation Act, as well as, New Borrowings by sub-nationals.

