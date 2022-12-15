Menu
Search
Subscribe
EconomyMSMEs

Nigeria’s female-led startups winning investors in fight to close cash gap

By: News Wire

Date:

Read audio

LAGOS, Dec 14 (Reuters) – At Nigerian snack company ReelFruit’s Lagos warehouse a woman places handfuls of dried mangoes in bags and workers hammer open coconuts to scrape out the flesh. The company is expanding production and exports after a $3 million investment.

ReelFruit is part of a burgeoning group of female-founded Nigerian startups attracting investor cash as women stake more claim to the funding and as some financiers look to support female-led companies and redress a gender gap.

Africa’s female-founded companies got just 3% of the $1.7 billion invested in the continent’s startups in the past decade, according to emerging market intelligence firm Briter Bridges. But last year, equity rounds from female-founded African startups raised $834 million, a 284% increase and 20% of the total.

ReelFruit is led by 36-year-old Affiong Williams, who said securing major cash was an arduous process.

“The difficulty is that maybe in the areas where a lot of money is flowing to, women are not represented,” she told Reuters. “And I think that’s what needs to change.”

Much of the money invested in startups heads to technology and finance projects.

Ifeoluwa Dare-Johnson, co-founder of Healthtracka, said fundraising for her company, which aims to make medical diagnosis accessible and affordable, was also a bumpy journey.

After pitching to one group of investors, Dare-Johnson said she was quizzed about her family, and how she would manage to combine her role as a mother with her work – questions she doubts male founders are asked.

“I felt quite insulted honestly… insulted and also amazed at their ignorance,” she said, adding that their attitude was what “stops so many women from reaching out and just being more ambitious.”

In June, Healthtracka, which now delivers more than 1,000 tests a month in ten Nigerian cities, raised $1.5 million. Dare-Johnson said closing the funding gap is crucial for all of the continent’s consumers, who would benefit from products designed and manufactured by women.

“I think that we’re robbing the world of a balanced view, a balanced product, a better product, if we leave one gender out of it,” she said.

Previous article
WTO’s Okonjo-Iweala urges progress on environmental goods and services pact
Next article
United States Strengthening Africa Partnership in Space
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s Debt Sustainability Risks, a Call to Action

News Wire -
Due to persistent legacy problems, such as oil theft...

SEC Issues Notice to All Capital Market Operators for Renewal of 2023 Registration

United Capital -
This is to inform all Capital Market Operators and...

Ericsson Mobility Report: Sub-Saharan Africa Countries’ 5G subscriptions will reach 150 million by 2028

News Wire -
5G continues to scale faster than any previous mobile...

Friendships at the workplace By Emeka Oparah

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
The workplace is a veritable platform to make friends...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.  Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s Debt Sustainability Risks, a Call to Action

News Analysis 0
Due to persistent legacy problems, such as oil theft...

SEC Issues Notice to All Capital Market Operators for Renewal of 2023 Registration

Capital Markets 0
This is to inform all Capital Market Operators and...

Ericsson Mobility Report: Sub-Saharan Africa Countries’ 5G subscriptions will reach 150 million by 2028

Digital Economy 0
5G continues to scale faster than any previous mobile...

Subscribe

© 2022 . All Rights Reserved. Made by Naija247news Media Group

Translate »
%d bloggers like this: