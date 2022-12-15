Menu
Nigeria expects oil output to rise to 1.6 mln barrels per day by Q1 2023 as earnings crashed by N288bn in Q3

By: Godwin Okafor

ABUJA, Dec 15 – Nigeira expects oil production to rise to 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd) by the first quarter of next year, Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed said on Thursday.

Oil production hit 1.185 million (bpd) in November, figures from the country’s petroleum regulator showed, after output fell to less than 1 million in August, the lowest in years due to increased crude oil theft and vandalism of pipelines, forcing some companies to curtail or stop production.

Oil production stood at 1.014 million barrels in October.

Meanwhile Nigeria’s earnings from crude oil crashed by N287.95bn in the third quarter of 2022 as a result of the incessant theft of the commodity in the Niger Delta, the Federal Government has said.

Oil production figures obtained on Sunday from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, an agency of the Federal Government, showed that oil output dropped by 1.15 million barrels in July 2022, when compared to what was produced in the preceding month.

Nigeria produced 34.75 million barrels of crude oil in June, but this dropped to 33.6 million barrels in July.

In August, the country’s total oil production was 30.14 million barrels, indicating another crash in output. Hence, Nigeria lost 3.46 million barrels of oil in August, when matched with what was produced in July.

The oil production losses continued in September, as total output for the month was 28.13 million barrels. Oil production fell by 2.01 million barrels in September when compared to what the country pumped in August.

From the above analysis, it therefore implies that Nigeria’s oil production in the third quarter of 2022 dropped by 1.15 million barrels in July, 3.46 million barrels in August, and 2.01 million barrels in September, making a total of 6.62 million barrels.

Data from Statistica, a global statistical firm, showed that the average cost of Brent, the international benchmark for crude oil, was $111.93/barrel, $100.45/barrel and $89/barrel in July, August and September 2022, respectively.

By losing 1.15 million barrels in July, it therefore implies that Nigeria’s oil earnings dropped by $128.72m (N56.44bn at the official exchange rate of N438.5/$) in that month.

With a drop in production of 3.46 million barrels in August, the country lost $347.56m (N152.4bn) in the review month.

Oil earnings again dropped in September, following the loss of 2.01 million barrels of crude worth $180.42m (N79.11bn).

A summation of the losses for the three-month period indicated that the country’s oil earnings crashed by N287.95bn in the third quarter of this year.

Oil theft has denied Nigeria billions of dollars, as the country’s production has remained stunted due to the menace.

Nigeria has consistently failed in meeting its monthly crude oil production quota approved by the Organisation of Petroleum Export in Countries

Group Demands Investigation into alleged fraud by Zenith Bank's Eugene Ewubor, Spiralfoss Limited, Fidelity Bank PLC and Lagos State Government.
