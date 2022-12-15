NASD & Blockstation Launch Blockchain-based Digital Asset Accredited Certification Program

Read audio

Blockstation Inc. in partnership with the NASD OTC Exchange, Sophus Consulting and leading blockchain technology company TK Tech Africa Limited are rolling out an accredited certification program for NASD’s N-DSP Digital Securities platform. “We will ensure that our professionals in the securities industry acquire the regulatory knowledge and hands-on technological experience they need to drive a secure and compliant digital asset marketplace in Nigeria.” says Eguarekhide Longe, Managing Director and CEO at NASD.

“Blockstation was instrumental in our efforts to develop the new digital market rules, they are the natural fit to deliver these essential training materials,” “We believe deeply that education is mission critical for professionals planning to participate in the digital asset space,” says Jai Waterman, CEO at Blockstation.

“Blockchain transformation in the traditional market is approaching with speed and great fervor. We must place emphasis on education in order to empower existing key stakeholders and support the growth of SMEs.” Future certification events, as well as fully online training provided by Blockstation, will target all stakeholders including NASD staff, depository corporations, broker-dealers, and issuers.

Certification is required for licensed financial institutions before engaging with blockchain-based digital assets. “The goal of this initiative is to provide the Nigeria capital market players with the requisite knowledge and skills to explore the infinite possibilities that exist in digital assets through blockchain technology,” says Mr. Damola Akindolire, Managing Director of TK Tech Africa.

“SEC’s participation in the training sends a strong signal that Nigeria is ready, willing and able to take its economy into the future.” Adds Bola Ajomale, Principal at Sophus NG and former Managing Director of NASD, “This training session represents the fruition of our efforts with Blockstation and TK Tech dating back to 2021.”

“Issuers and investors alike can expect to benefit from increased access and lowered barriers in capital formation, providing more economic opportunity and growth for Nigerians everywhere.” With SEC support, the certification program is undergoing final refinements and will be arranged for all market participants in early 2023.

