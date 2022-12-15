Kaduna NNPP Chairman finally resigns, dumps party

Read audio

Mr Ben Kure, the Kaduna State Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Thursday resigned from the position.

Kure said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, saying he has also resigned his membership of the party.

He said that his resignation was due to the crisis that engulfed the party, saying there had been some irreconcilable differences between himself and the state governorship candidate of the party, Alhaji Suleiman Hunkuyi.

“Since the nomination of Hunkuyi as the party’s governorship candidate, it had remained divided.

“This has negatively affected our planned massive mobilisation of the electorate toward the expected landslide victory in 2023 poll.

“This is largely due to the overbearing nature of Hunkuyi who has been trying to hijack the functions of the office of the state chairman,” he said.

Kure alleged that the governorship candidate had been undemocratic and disrespectful to elders and prominent members of the party in his conducts.

“This has created division in the party, forcing prominent members to defect to less popular parties, while depleting our support base,” he said.

The chairman said that the situation had affected the party negatively, saying that few months to 2023 general election, it had remained invisible.

“This most unfortunate situation is caused by the manipulative tendencies of Hunkuyi and his group, who have shown utter disregard to party’s constitution,” he said.

Kure said that many prominent politicians who had earlier indicated interest in joining the party due to the founder Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso had left.

“It is sad that most of the people surrounding the governorship candidate lacked quality. All others who had shown interest at the beginning have been forced to leave.

“Up till now we have been unable to commence campaign because of the personality of our governorship candidate, even while banking on the popularity of Kwankwaso,” the chairman said.

He said that the state executive had made efforts to steer and reposition the party but to no avail as they were sabotaged by some allies of the governorship candidate.

“I have sent reports to the National Secretariat of the party on the disturbing state of the party, including the despotic interference of the governorship candidate in party administration.

“ As party chairman, I have conveyed directives as ordered by the national secretariat, only for Hunkuyi to stop it,” he added.

Kure said that planned Youth Walk for Kwankwaso recently organized by state executive and all NNPP candidates.

“Only Kaduna state couldn’t organise the walk as other states have successfully done that,” he said.

Kure said that he had reported the governorship candidate suspected anti party activities to the national secretariat and the party leader.

“I do not believe in the candidacy of Hunkuyi for so many’ reasons, he is just there to block chances not really to contest.

“I am a serious politician and will not align myself with unserious people,” he said.

Kure said that he forwarded his resignation letter to the National Secretariat on Dec. 5, but was persuaded to stay on for amicable resolution of the crisis.

“I received personal insults in social media on daily basis; it has gotten to a point where I can’t tolerate it any more.

“I therefore wish to inform you and all my supporters and associates that I have resigned as the Kaduna State NNPP chairman.

“I have also resigned my membership of the party,” he said.