Imo State Executive Council okays N474b Appropriation for 2023

The Imo State Executive Council has approved an estimated N474billion appropriation for the 2023 fiscal year.

Rising from her Wednesday, December 14, 2022 weekly meeting, the Council said Governor Hope Uzodimma is set to present the budget proposal to the Imo State House of Assembly for the lawmakers consideration.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the Exco deliberations, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Mbadiwe Emelumba said that the Council also approved a proposal by the Governor to empower 25,000 Imo indigenes on Friday, December 16, 2022, an activity that would be followed by another empowerment of 27,000 people next week.

Flanked by the Commissioner for Works, Barr. Ralph Nwosu, Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. C. C. Osuala, Commissioner for Special Project, Stanley Obidiegwu, the Chief Political Adviser and Head Political Bureau, Barr. Enyinna Onuegbu and Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser, Oguwike Nwachuku, Emelumba said that Government is making efforts to ensure that the night landing facilities at Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport are installed before the Christmas.

The idea, he added, is to enable Imolites coming from outside the country to land at the State’s airport instead of going through the Port Harcourt airport.

In the same vein, he said Council noted with satisfaction that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved that all the expenses incurred on Imo Airport by the State government in terms of infrastructure provision and renovation be refunded, including the amount the government is expending on the ongoing dualization of the roads to ease movement from Ngor Okpala to the airport.

However, he said Government noted with regret the attack on expatriates handling the road constructions on the Owerri/Okigwe road and Owerri/Mbaise/ Umuahia road, noting that the kidnappers are detractors who don’t want the progress of Imo State.

To that effect, Government assured that all contractors will be given adequate security going forward and that the projects will go on unimpeded

‘’Their plan is to stop the good works by Government and slow down the progress of the roads hence government has assured all contractors of increased security.”

On the recent promotions of the Civil Servants announced by Governor Uzodimma, Emelumba noted that the Exco approved that baring any hitch on documentations, all promotions affecting the Civil Servants are to be pay rolled for December 2022 salary.

The Council, he said, also decided that an all stakeholders meeting with the aim of reviewing the revenue and multiple levies in the transportation ministry and agencies in Imo State will be convened soon.

Also, Council noted with delight that Imo contingents to the recently concluded Sports Festival at Asaba, Delta State garnered 45 medals, and that the State emerged the best from all the South East States.

But he said Council regretted the death of an Imo boxer, Ikechukwu Igboanugo, who died in active service at the festival. “Government accepted to bear the cost of the burial of the contingent to ease the family’s hardship, among other interventions that would be worked out.”

According to the Council, all Imo indigenes are encouraged to come home for the yuletide celebrations without harbouring any fear of molestations and harassments.

Those who may find it difficult to come home due to transportation hitches have been assured of government’s plan to send buses to Lagos and Abuja that will bring them home and equally take them back.

