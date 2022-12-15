Menu
Gain in MTNN, ZENITHBANK, and Others Lift NGX-ASI by 0.50%; NITTY Falls for All Tenor Buckets amid Renewed Buy Pressure…

By: Samson Abayomi

Date:

The domestic equity market index rose by 0.50% to close at 49,233.02 points, even as the Exchange printed a higher number of gainers (20) than losers (8).

Hence, the year-to- date gain of the NGX ASI rose to 15.26%. Specifically, shares of CAP (+9.88%), ARDOVA (+9.51%), CADBURY (+4.67%), STANBIC (+4.58%), MTNN (+2.88%), ZENITHBANK (+2.17%), and WAPCO (+2.05%) inched upward.

On the flip side, we saw profit taking on the shares of GEREGU (-8.11%), GTCO (-1.91%), UCAP (-1.46%), STERLNBANK (- 0.73%), and UBA (-0.68%).

Notably, the performance of the sub-sectors tracked mirrored the benchmark index, with the NGX Banking index, NGX Insurance index, NGX Consumer Goods index, NGX Oil/Gas index, and NGX Industrial index gaining by 0.48%, 1.07%, 0.15%, 0.62%, and 0.13%, respectively.

Meanwhile, trading activity was upbeat, as total volume, and values increased by 153.04% and 27.07%, respectively, to 222.78 million units, and N2.13 billion. in terms of volume.

GTCO was the most active stock, with 153.28 million shares worth N205.43 million changing hands in 33 deals

Samson Abayomi

