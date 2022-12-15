Menu
FRSC begins special end of the year operation

By: Oche Maria Faustina

Dauda Biu

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has begun its end of the year special patrol operations code-named ‘Operation Zero’ nationwide.

The Acting Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dauda Biu said this in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Mr Bisi Kazeem, on Thursday in Abuja.

Biu assured the public of adequate mobilisation of personnel and logistics that would engender hitch-free trips for all travellers.

The FRSC boss said that the operation would begin on Dec. 15 and end on Jan. 15, 2023.

Biu charged all Commanding Officers to mobilise both material and human resources within their general operational areas for the operation.

This, he said, was to minimise or tackle assiduously, all variables that were responsible for traffic gridlock, obstructions and road crashes nationwide.

Biu said that the deployment affects all personnel at the national headquarters and the field commands.

He commended the noticable positive road use behaviours of commuters, particularly the ones that comply with established traffic regulations.

The FRSC chief, however, warned violators of traffic laws to desist henceforth or face the wrath of the law.

According to him, the operatives have been mandated to educate all road users.

“The operatives will also ensure that drivers whose actions and inactions endanger other road users are apprehended and also, their vehicles will be impounded and appropriate sanctions meted on them,“ he said.

