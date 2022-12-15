Dedicated Forex Servers – Windows 2008/2012/2016 – 24h Support

Read audio

Dedicated Forex Server hosting makes even your most processor-intensive workloads fly because all the processing power is yours and yours alone!

There is absolutely no shared computing or storage resources on our Dedicated Forex Server.

Bursting speeds.

Enjoy all the control, speed and unmatched performance other servers cannot deliver.

Lightning Fast SSD.

SSD hard drive provides improved performance from faster disk I/O.

Redundancy.

Power outages happen. When they do, our redundant power configurations take over, keeping all hardware running.

Tier-1 Bandwidth.

All servers come with optimized 1Gb/s network interface.

24/7 Support.

With our team of skilled professionals, customers will always be able to obtain answers to any questions or concerns.

Dedicated Forex Server Plans & Pricing.

DDOS.AM Dedicated Server.

Best for safely running many trading terminals and EAs that use more computing resources.

16 GB of RAM.

Intel Xeon E3-1230 v3+ (3.30GHz)

128 GB of Storage (SSD)

Optional Automatic Backups.

Auto Startup for MT4.

Low Latency to Top FX Brokers.

Windows Server 2008 / 2012 / 2016.

Full Hardware Resources.

DDOS.AM Dedicated Server (Custom)

Build your own custom Forex Dedicated Server.

16 / 32 GB of RAM.

Intel Xeon E3-1230 v3+ (3.30GHz)

128+ GB of Storage (SSD)

Optional Automatic Backups.

Auto Startup for MT4.

Low Latency to Top FX Brokers.

Windows Server 2008 / 2012 / 2016.

Full Hardware Resources.

I signed up for this last night. The setup was simple and I was on live chat throughout. The support.

I’m trying ForexVPS for the first time, and so far I’m really pleased! The remote server was easy to.

The service is really good and stable without any downtime from the time i have started their vps se.

I set up my vps with no fuss. All was done very easily and as described. I had great service and dst dedicated server cus.

I decided to try ForexVPS when I saw a recommendation on my broker’s website )Pepperstone). I was dr.

very well knowledgeable staff – with a easy and friendly experience – good prices and easy setup for.

