Tinubu/Sanwo-Olu campaign: APC appoints S/Africa Chair as Director, Diaspora Engagement

Read audio

Lagos, Dec. 14, 2022

The Tinubu/Shettima and Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat Independent Campaign Group (ICG) has appointed the Chairman of the South African Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Bola Babarinde, as the Deputy Director, Diaspora.

The Director-General of the ICG, Mr Tayo Ayinde, made the disclosure in a letter made available to newsmen in Lagos on Wednesday.

“On behalf of APC Lagos State Independent Campaign Group (ICG). l humbly wish to inform you of your nomination to serve as Deputy Director, Diaspora (S.A).

“We are grateful that you have joined our campaign team. We know you will do your utmost best in this new responsibility so we may conduct an effective, message-driven campaign leading us to victory in the 2023 general election.

“Together, not only can we ensure victory for our party in the February 2023 general election, but we shall also move Nigeria along the path of national greatness by building on the current achievements of our great party,” Ayinde said.

According to him, Babarinde is expected to work with the members of his directorate in line with duties and functions as stated by the Office of the Director-General.

“Congratulations. Please accept the assurances of our highest respect and regards always Sincerely yours,” he said.

Naija247news.com reports that the ICG is a separate canvasser for the APC Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima as well as for the Lagos State APC Governorship Candidate, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his running mate, Dr Obafemi Hamzat. Naija247news.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

