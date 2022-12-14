Oodua group adopts Sanwo-Olu for 2nd term

Read audio

The Coalition of Oodua Self Determination Groups (COSEG) and other Ethnic Nationality Groups on Wednesday, endorsed Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State for a second term in office.

Naija247news reports that Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is seeking reelection in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at an event to adopt Sanwo-Olu’s re-election, Mr Dayo Ogunlana, on behalf of the coalition, said the reelection of the Lagos state governor was desirable.

Ogunlana said the endorsement would set the pace for Oodua people in all stratum of the society to know the reasons why Sanwo-Olu must continuously be supported and re- elected.

“We must mention here that various discussions though informal have been held among various nationalities here prior today on various thoughts on governance in Lagos state.

“But on Tuesday, these groups representing most of the ethnic groups in the state met formally to set standards on what should be the yardstick for adoption of any of the gubernatorial candidates.

“The standards set and contributions of various groups in this regard culminated in the adoption of Sanwo-Olu by all ethnic groups here present,” he said.

He said the adoption was based on the projects and programmes initiated and completed by the governor as well as the ideas behind the projects and values they would add to the economic and infrastructural development of Lagos state.

Ogunlana said the adoption was also based on the bond Sanwo-Olu had with the people in terms of justice, fairness and equality promotion and the synergy with the other arms of government.

He added that Sanwo-Olu’s competence and capacity in leadership made him suitable for reelection.

Stressing that continuity remained the bedrock of consistent leadership, Ogunlana said that Sanwo-Olu had been tested and trusted, as against those learning all over.

Ogunlana said: “We want to put the records straight that Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu excellently passed these aforementioned standards set.

“Since assumption of office, he (Sanwo-Olu) has never disappointed those who supported him to the exalted office as he continues to impress all and daze nasayers that he has what it takes to continue the development of Lagos as envisioned by the emeritus governor, Sen. Bola Ahmed TInubu.

“In his over three and half years in the saddle, he has not failed to showcase development projects that are impactful to the people of the state,” he added.

Ogunlana said that none of those who had indicated interest in the office had track record of achievement both in public and private sectors.

According to him, Sanwo-Olu is justifying the confidence reposed in him by his party and Lagos residents by assembling a team of dedicated Nigerians into different ministries and agencies in delivering on his THEMES agenda.

Ogunlana applauded Sanwo-Olu’s completion of the mega projects of his predecessor, with signature projects like the Pen Cinema bridge, Ajah jubilee bridge and rail line projects as well as efforts in housing and education and transportation sectors.

“A man who has displayed such commitment to good governance deserves a second term to continue his good work and build on the legacies he laid so that Lagos will continue to be at its rightful place.

“Lagos is not a learning arena, only a trusted and tested administrator of repute should be left with the fortunes of the fifth largest economy in Africa, not a neophyte.

“We are ready to match our talks with action and as such, all ethnic groups here present are ready to match round the city of Lagos with or without the governor to show our massive support for his reelection.

“We shall move to houses, abodes, markets and offices to canvass for votes because we know he merits it and he has worked for his reelection whilst not ruling out opposition trade mark of tales of lies and some who will want to confuse Lagos residents with mischief.

“We, therefore, use this opportunity to urge and appeal to our people and other residents in Lagos to support him for a second term for the continuation of his good works,” he said.

Naija247news reports that while Ogunlana of COSEG moved a motion for the adoption of Sanwo-Olu, it was supported by Mr Mohammed Kudu Abubakar of the Northern Youth Coalition and Messrs Linus Okoroji of Ndigbo Lagos and Rasak Olokooba.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

