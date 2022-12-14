Do not abandon me, PDP governorship candidate begs Awori people

Read audio

Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate addressing Awori Indigenes in Ikeja Local Government Area on Tuesday

The Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran has appealed to all Awori descendants in the state to support his aspiration to actualize their aspiration and dreams.

Adediran, an Awori man from Ojo part of Badagry Division, made the plea at an interactive meeting with Awori descendants in Ikeja Local Government in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to him, the 2023 gubernatorial election in the state is not about APC, PDP or any other political party but a race to put an Awori indigene as governor.

He said that the time had come for indigenes to troop out en-mass on election day to vote PDP to bring about the breath of fresh air in the governance of Lagos State.

“If we do not do anything, nothing will change for better. We are suffering in our own land.

“The matter on ground is not about APC or PDP. It is about taking what belongs to us.

“It is the matter of our root, blood and birth. We must unite to take what belongs to us.

“Don’t abandon me. I would not disappoint you.

“I am ready to run a masses’ oriented governance. We must do something now,” he said.

Adediran appealed to all who had been aggrieved by the misdemeanour of some PDP leaders to forget the past and reconcile for him to emerge winner of 2023 general elections.

He said that the Awori indigenes had lost a lot of benefits because they had not produced a governor in the state.

The candidate promised to declare Aug. 20 annually as Isese Day in Lagos while also giving the day same recognition like Christians and Muslims had during their festive seasons.

Akewe of Ikeja, Chief Muniratu Oriyomi and other title holders urged the candidate never to forget the ordinary people if elected.

Adediran, in another interactive meeting with members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), urged the Christian leaders not to stand aloof.

“Nothing will change if we leave the selection and participation to those who have nothing to offer. Do not sit on the fence,

“We must analyse the candidates and choose the best,” he said.

Adediran said that he and his deputy possessed both managerial skill and business acumen to manage the state and create wealth for the state.

Speaking at the meeting, Prophetess Oluyemisi Shomoyede commended Adediran for his humility in coming down to the people at the grassroots, urging him to always remember his past if elected.

Speaking at a meeting with Islamic clerics in Ikeja, Adediran pledged to run an inclusive administration that would put the people’s needs first in decision making.

At another interactive session with members of the Motormechs and Technicians Association of Nigeria (MOMTAN) Agidingbi Branch in Ikeja, the governorship candidate pledged to have a robust relationship with the union, engage members and protect their businesses.

Also, at an interactive meeting with Computer Sellers Association, Artisans and Traders in Computer Village, Adediran, promised to introduce reforms to improve the ease of doing business if elected.

He said that part of the reforms would be to check excessive taxation, provide enabling infrastructure and curtail harassment of businesses, especially in the informal sector in the state.

“I would initiate reforms to aid business growth in Lagos; parts of which would be to look into the tax system, provide infrastructure, eliminate all forms of harassment in the market to make sure that people can easily do business.

“Technology hubs would be set up in five divisions in the state. We come into this market and get talents that would help us train those people and government will put them on contract.

“Not only are we going to be encouraging the talents here, we would be patronizing the talents.

“We would invest more in computer village. We would set up business hubs in the five divisions in the state,” he said.

At a meeting with Auto, Tools and Workers Association in Ikeja, Adediran noted that traders had made valuable contributions to the state’s economy.

He promised to provide a conducive atmosphere for business to thrive while also stopping exploitation by hoodlums.

Naija247news reports that Adediran and his running mate, Ms Funke Akindele, who began their ward tour on Oct. 19, had met with several stakeholders and also toured markets to seek traders’ support for their ambition.

The campaign train has so far visited all the wards in Alimosho, Badagry, Ojo, Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos Mainland, Epe, Ibeju Lekki and Eti-Osa Local Government Areas.

