Adamawa women drum support for Governor Fintiri

An Adamawa based women political group known as the Peoples Democratic Women (PDW) have thrown their weight behind the reelection bid of Gov Ahmadu Fintiri in the 2023 general elections.

Dr. Susan Zirra, the state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) woman leader made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Wednesday.

She said their endorsement of the incumbent governor was due to his foresight in choosing a woman Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, as his running mate in the 2023 governorship election.

She explained choosing a woman as the deputy governorship candidate was a clear demonstration of the high regard the governor has for the women folk, saying this would encourage women participation in politics.

“It was evident that Gov Fintiri is women-friendly especially considering the number of women appointed into various strategic positions either as Commissioners, Advisers or Board chairmen” She said.

She assured that women would work assiduously to ensure the victory of the governor in the next election to reciprocate his gesture to them.

Zirra commended the governor for his people-friendly policies and programmes especially his free education, health care services and infrastructural development across the 21 local government areas.

