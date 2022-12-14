Menu
2023: Adamawa women drum support for Gov Fintiri

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Yola, Dec.14, 2022

An Adamawa based women political group known as the Peoples Democratic Women (PDW) have throw their weight behind the reelection bid of Gov Ahmadu Fintiri in the 2023 general elections.

Dr. Susan Zirra, the state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) woman leader made this known in an interview with the Naija247news in Yola on Wednesday.

She said their endorsement of the incumbent governor was due to his foresight in choosing a woman Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, as his running mate in the 2023 governorship election.

 

She explained choosing a woman as the deputy governorship candidate was a clear demonstration of the high regard the governor has for the women folk, saying this would encourage women participation in politics.

 

“It was evident that Gov Fintiri is women-friendly especially considering the number of women appointed into various strategic positions either as Commissioners, Advisers or Board chairmen” She said.

 

She assured that women would work assiduously to ensure the victory of the governor in the next election to reciprocate his gesture to them.

 

Zirra, commended the governor for his people-friendly policies and programmes especially his free education, health care services and infrastructural development across the 21 local government areas.(NAN)(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is an intern with Naija247news Media. He's focus is on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505

