Uzodimma reiterates commitment to welfare of pensioners

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has assured the state Chapter of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) of the commitment of his administration to resolving all issues concerning payment of pensions.

Uzodimma ,who was represented by Mr Enyinnaya Onuegbu,his Chief Political Adviser ,gave the assurance at the 2022 Pensioners Day celebration in Owerri on Tuesday.

He said the state government had automated all payments through a database,containing the details of all verified pensioners in the state, in a bid to ensure smooth payment of pensions

The governor assured pensioners in the state that issues surrounding the payment of their check-offs would be resolved as soon as possible.

He also commended pensioners for their support for his administration and prayed for their health and wellness.

Earlier,DrJosiah Ugochukwu, Chairman of the union in the state,said that some pensioners,especially those in the local government areas,were yet to be integrated into the payment system

Ugochukwu appealed to the the governor to ensure that those affected, including those verified in 2019 and 2020,were properly enrolled to enable them receive their pensions.

He also noted that pensioners were owed gratuities and appealed to the governor to afford them an opportunity to discuss the matter and resolve it.

He said that the union had been limited in their activities due to paucity of funds and appealed for their check-off dues to be paid to them.

“We solicit that you grant the union’s leadership audience to holistically dialogue over unresolved matters affecting our pensioners.

“We are anxious to join hands with government to work out the details and beneficial modalities and conveniences to address the nagging issues.”he said

He, however,commended the state government for the prompt payment of pensions to those already enrolled in the payment database.

The Chairman urged members of the union to follow approved methods for addressing grievances to avoid exposing themselves to health hazards.

“I do not subscribe to pulling out old people for protests . Our age should be venerated and dignified and not subjected to ridicule.

“We have consistently adopted dialogue and negotiations to give attention to our problems and i believe we are making progress.

“We therefore advise members who have a contrary view to have a rethink as such militant approach could be counterproductive ” he said.

