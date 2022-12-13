Menu
Search
Subscribe
AfricaEconomy

U.S. says to commit $55 bln to Africa ahead of summit

By: News Wire

Date:

Read audio

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 – The United States will commit $55 billion to Africa over the next three years as President Joe Biden prepares to host the U.S.-Africa summit this week and discuss 2023 elections and democracy in the continent with a small group of leaders.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States is bringing “resources to the table” during the summit, adding that the U.S. commitment to invest in the African continent compares favorably to other countries.

Sullivan also said Biden will host a dinner on Wednesday night for about 50 African leaders and announce U.S. support for the African Union to join the Group of 20 (G20) major economies. He will also push for a permanent member from the African continent on the United Nations Security Council.

Biden has made trips to visit U.S. allies in Asia, Europe and the Middle East since taking office but has yet to visit Africa since becoming president, and the event will be his most comprehensive look at the complexities of the continent.

Part of Biden’s diplomatic efforts so far have focused on promoting Western democracies as a counterweight to China, but U.S. officials have insisted the Africa summit was not all about discussing Beijing’s influence in Africa.

Biden will also appoint a special representative for implementing ideas discussed at the summit, and the U.S. State Department plans to appoint Ambassador Johnnie Carson for this role, Sullivan said. Over 300 U.S. and African companies will meet with heads of different delegations to discuss investments in critical sectors, he said.

Sullivan also added the United States will not be “imposing conditionality” at the Africa summit to support the Ukraine war.

Separately, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said her agency is preparing to sign a memorandum of understanding with African Continental Free Trade Area countries to explore work on the next phases of the U.S.-African trade relationship.

Previous article
Nigerian government rejects Reuters report on abortion programme
Next article
Biden to unveil council on African diaspora in United States
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Biden to unveil council on African diaspora in United States

News Wire -
WASHINGTON, Dec 12 - U.S. President Joe Biden...

Nigerian government rejects Reuters report on abortion programme

News Wire -
ABUJA, Dec 12 - The Nigerian government rejects a...

Gold is better portfolio diversifier than bitcoin -Goldman Sachs

News Wire -
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs expects gold, with...

Factbox: Global regulatory actions against FTX

News Wire -
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of...

About us

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Company

The latest

Biden to unveil council on African diaspora in United States

Economy 0
WASHINGTON, Dec 12 - U.S. President Joe Biden...

Nigerian government rejects Reuters report on abortion programme

Top Stories 0
ABUJA, Dec 12 - The Nigerian government rejects a...

Gold is better portfolio diversifier than bitcoin -Goldman Sachs

Gold 0
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs expects gold, with...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Translate »
%d bloggers like this: