Shell emerges best local content operator

Yenagoa, Dec 13, 2022

Shell Companies in Nigeria have been named the best local content operators at the 2022 annual industry dinner and awards ceremonies of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN).

The dinner and awards was held in Port Harcourt, Rivers.

This is contained in a statement by Mrs Abimbola Essien-Nelson, Media Relations Manager of the oil firm on Tuesday.

She said the Managing Director of Shell’s Deep-Water Business, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company, Mrs Elohor Aiboni, was also named the sole recipient of the PETAN Chairman Outstanding Achievement Award.

Her successor, Mr. Bayo Ojulari, clinched the PETAN Distinguished Achievement Award.

“Shell companies have always stood by local service companies, and they have been part of our local content journey right from the beginning, and have been consistent,” PETAN Chairman, Mr. Nicolas Odinuwe, said while handing the award to Shell’s representatives.

Odinuwe described Shell companies as a major pillar to the growth of local content in Nigeria.

“She’ll has driven the pre-legislation initiatives and provided funding intervention to give opportunity for even start ups in the service sector to play in the oil and gas supply chain.”

Receiving the Shell award, Director, The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd. and Head, Corporate Relations, Mr Igo Weli, said: “We are pleased with the country’s success in the Nigerian content story

“We are very proud that important stakeholders in the industry continue to recognise Shell’s pioneering and continuous role to indigenise industry know-how so that Nigerians are acquiring necessary skills and Nigerian businesses are participating more in the oil and gas industry.”

Weli, who was accompanied by the Manager, Nigerian Content Development for Shell, Mr. Olanrewaju Olawuyi, said, “In 2021 alone, Shell companies in Nigeria spent 800 million dollars on contracts to Nigerian-registered companies.

“This is the same level as the 2020 spend. Our relationship with Nigeria remains strong and we are focusing our ambitions on our Nigerian deep-water production and gas distribution businesses.”

PETAN is an association of Nigerian Indigenous technical oilfield service companies in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry.

PETAN had been in the forefront of championing increased local participation in the industry.

In a related development, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has highlighted Shell’s important role in indigenising Nigerian content.

Speaking at the 11th Practical Nigerian Content Forum held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, the NCDMB Executive Secretary, Simbi Wabote, chronicled the history of Nigerian content and paid glowing tribute to Shell.

He said Shell was the first international oil company in Nigeria to demonstrate belief in the capabilities of Nigerian companies and gave them the inroad to participate fully in the oil and gas industry.(NAN) (www.nànnews.ng)

