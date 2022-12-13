MMIA Customs generate N7.01bn revenue in 3 months

Read audio

Lagos, Dec. 13, 2022

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Command has generated N7.02 billion revenue in three months from September to November.

The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Mohammed Gidado, said this in a statement signed by Superintendent Juliana Tomo, the command’s Public Relations Officer on Tuesday in Lagos.

Gidado said that the figure was higher when compared with N6.76 billion collected within the same period in 2021.

He said that there had been a significant increase in the command’s revenue collection.

Naija247news reports that Gidado took over the command on Aug. 15.

“After taking over the mantle of leadership of the Command, the command is gradually recording a greater success to the glory of God Almighty.

“Also, the month of November is another productive month in the annals of the command as the command generated N1,959,471,750.19 only as revenue.

“In this November review, the command recorded a significant increase of N350,535,076.24 only in the revenue collected compared to that of October this year,” Gidado said.

He said that this was in pursuance of the NCS mandate which includes interception of contrabands, examination of travelers and their baggage, cargo and mails; assessment and collection of Customs duty, among others.

Gidado noted that the command recorded a greater success through a “Seamless Clearance Procedure” of passengers’ accompanied and unaccompanied baggage.

He urged all the sister agencies at the MMIA to collaborate with the service toward blockage of all possible avenues that may result in revenue leakages.

“I assure all voluntary compliance persons a good travel experience in the clearance of their shipment.

“I will also like to make it known to the public that there has been a positive difference in the integrity of passengers’ declaration of goods in the preceding month (November) under review,” he said.

Gidado added that the MMIA Nigeria Customs Service stakeholders had honored him with the “Excellence in Diligence Merit Award for his operations in the command.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

