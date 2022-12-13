INEC releases 46,143 PVCs for collection in Cross River

Read audio

Calabar, Dec. 13, 2022

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it had released 46,143 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) for collection by their rightful owners in Cross River.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mrs Anthonia Nwobi, Head of Voter Education and Publicity, INEC, Cross River on Tuesday in Calabar.

Nwobi said the PVCs for new registrants, replacements and transfers were received from INEC’s National Headquarters in Dec. 2022 and had been dispatched to the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

“The collection, which kicked-off in all INEC LGA offices from Dec. 12, will run to Jan. 22, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, including weekends,” she said.

Earlier, naija247news correspondent who went to the INEC collection Centre for Calabar Municipal Area Council, observed a good turnout of residents.

Mr Sony Ezuma, the Electoral Officer for Calabar Municipal, said the experience had been wonderful as the turnout was impressive.

“Nigerians are eager to collect their cards to be able to vote and this eagerness has been translated in their coming out in good numbers to pick their cards.

“In the past, there used to be some level of apathy from Nigerians but today, many of them are showing interest and coming to pick their cards,” he said.

He added that it would be in the interest of the commission if all the cards were collected because the commission did not intend to keep the uncollected cards more than necessary.

However, Mrs Eugenia Obi, one of the residents of Calabar Municipality who came to collect her card, complained that the centre was a little difficult to locate.

“I have driven past this venue before while looking for this centre; there is no notice at the gate, no banner or instructions to let people know the exact venue and what is going on, I think INEC should do more,” she said. Naija247news.com

