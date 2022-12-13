Menu
I will restore security, revamp economy, says Atiku

By: Oche Maria Faustina

Date:

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar has promised to address security challenge and revamp the nation’s economy if elected as president in 2023.

Abubakar said this at the flag off campaign rally in Jos on Tuesday.

He also promised to run a government that would work for every Nigerian and restore its glory.

“If elected into office at the general election, I promise to restore the peace and security in the country and revamp the economy.

“I also promise to bring back the peace that Plateau had enjoyed in the past, revamp its economy and ensure we connect Plateau to its neighbouring states.

“The roads in Plateau state is in a very bad state, there are no connecting roads to neighbouring states, I will ensure we fix them immediately we get into office,” he said.

The PDP National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu in a remark, said that the party was on a historic mission, stating that there were no cracks in the party and were one on the same mission.

Ayu called on party supporters to vote for all candidates on the platform of the PDP, promising to restore what the country had lost.

Similarly, the Director-General of the party’s presidential campaign council, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, said that Plateau was a PDP state, urging them to vote the party across all levels to return the lost glory of the state and country at large.

The PDP governorship candidate in the state, Dr Caleb Mutfwang, appreciated the people of the state for always voting the party over the years.

Mutfwang called on citizens of Plateau to vote the party again to bring about the desired change they desired.

Plateau PDP Chairman Chris Hassan assured citizens that the party was one and had mapped out strategies to win the election, assuring the presidential candidate of more than two million votes.

In Atiku’s entourage are Gov. Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom, Sen. Bukola Saraki and Sen. Philip Aduda, among others.

