Gombe government releases N1.5bn for payment of gratuities

Gombe State Government, on Tuesday, said it had released N1.5bn for payment of gratuities to its retirees.

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya, who announced the payment in Gombe, said that his administration inherited N24 billion gratuities accruable to both the state and local government areas.

Yahaya said that on assumption of office in 2019, he pledged his administration’s commitment to paying the liabilities that fell within his tenure.

He also recalled that his pledge included payment of backlogs of gratuities so as to move the state forward.

“This is the right pedestal that can make us progress without any problem, especially if we are to leave behind a good state for our children,’ he said.

The governor said payment had so far been made for three years and that efforts were on to align the state with the Federal Government to ensure payment of backlog of gratuities through contributory pension.

He said the efforts were being made to prevent civil servants from being demoralised and depressed, especially the retired ones.

“We are trying to ensure that we breach the gap between the young and the old and we give succour to our people.

“That is why we did this and we will continue to do so unto the end of our tenure,” Yahaya assured.

Naija247news reports that at the occasion, government also distributed 250 tricycles as empowerment intervention to members of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in the state.

The beneficiaries are expected to be back the cost of the tricycles within four or five years.

Yahaya urged local government workers to use the gesture to enhance their work and improve the living standards of their respective families.

President of NULGE in the state, Mr Sale Abdullahi, said that each beneficiary of the tricycle was expected to get the empowerment tool at the rate of N1.3 million, payable within four or five years.

Abdullahi appreciated the governor for the gesture, saying that this was the first time such gesture was being extended to local government workers.

