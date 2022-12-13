APC stakeholders laud lawmaker’s intervention on security in Rafi LGA

Read audio

Rafi (Niger), Dec. 13, 2022

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger has commended Sen. Sani Musa (APC-Niger East) for sponsoring many bills and motions that can boost security in his constituency.

The stakeholders gave the commendation during a meeting with members of the Advisory Council of Kagara, Rafi and Bosso local government areas of the state.

Naija247news reports that Musa represents Rafi, Shiroro, Munya, Tafa, Suleja, Gurara, Paikoro Bosso and Chanchaga constituency in the Senate.

Naija247news also reports that Rafi is one of the council area that had experienced series of armed bandits attacks where more than 40 students and staff of Government Science College Kagara were abducted in 2021.

Alhaji Bala Abdullahi, APC Party Chairman in Rafi, lauded the quality of representation the senator had been providing within short time.

He noted that his several motions at the National Assembly to condemn the attacks on communities under his constituency yielded results.

“Presently many people who fled their communities as results of bandits attacks have started returning.

“This is because Musa, since becoming a senator, worked alongside federal and state government to see that relative peace is restored,” he said.

He said that some of internally displaced persons who had returned to their communities were in dire need of potable water.

He appealed to the lawmaker to intervene by providing them with boreholes as sources of water.

Abdullahi appealed to the lawmaker to provide the party office with electricity and construct a sport complex in Kagara to engage youths in sport activities to reduce restiveness.

Earlier, Musa thanked party stakeholders for their support and appealed to them to always channel issues and challenges affecting them through liaison officers who would in turn reports back to him for quick intervention.

Musa, represented by Chairman of his Advisory Council, Alhaji Baba Bissala, expressed optimism that his intervention had helped to restore normalcy in Kagara and its environs.

In his remarks, Mr Umar Kolo, Special Adviser to Niger Governor on Political and Strategy, thanked members of the party for their support.

He said that the lawmaker had prioritised women and youths empowerment as well as education where he offered scholarship to 900 students through Future Pathway Foundation.naija247news.com

