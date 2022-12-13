Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

APC stakeholders laud lawmaker’s intervention on security in Rafi LGA

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Read audio

Rafi (Niger), Dec. 13, 2022

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger has commended Sen. Sani Musa (APC-Niger East) for sponsoring many bills and motions that can boost  security in his constituency.

The stakeholders gave the commendation during a meeting with members of the Advisory Council of Kagara, Rafi and Bosso local government areas of the state.

Naija247news reports that Musa represents Rafi, Shiroro, Munya, Tafa, Suleja, Gurara, Paikoro Bosso and Chanchaga constituency in the Senate.

Naija247news also reports that Rafi is one of the council area that had experienced series of armed bandits attacks where more than 40 students and staff of Government Science College Kagara were abducted in 2021.

Alhaji Bala Abdullahi, APC Party Chairman in Rafi, lauded the quality of representation the senator had been providing within short time.

He noted that his several motions at the National Assembly to condemn the attacks on communities under his constituency yielded results.

“Presently many people who fled their communities as results of bandits attacks have started returning.

“This is because Musa, since becoming a senator, worked alongside federal and state government to see that relative peace is restored,” he said.

He said that some of internally displaced persons who had returned to their communities were in dire need of potable water.

He appealed to the lawmaker to intervene by providing them with boreholes as sources of water.

Abdullahi appealed to the lawmaker to provide the party office with electricity and construct a sport complex in Kagara to engage youths in sport activities to reduce restiveness.

Earlier, Musa thanked party stakeholders for their support and appealed to them to always channel issues and challenges affecting them through liaison officers who would in turn reports back to him for quick intervention.

Musa, represented by Chairman of his Advisory Council, Alhaji Baba Bissala, expressed optimism that his intervention had helped to restore normalcy in Kagara and its environs.

In his remarks, Mr Umar Kolo, Special Adviser to Niger Governor on Political and Strategy, thanked members of the party for their support.

He said that the lawmaker had prioritised women and youths empowerment as well as education where he offered scholarship to 900 students through Future Pathway Foundation.naija247news.com

Previous article
We have extinguishers, spare tyres in our patrol vehicles – FRSC
Next article
APC debunks accusation of attempting to silence independent media
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is an intern with Naija247news Media. He's focus is on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

INEC releases 46,143 PVCs for collection in Cross River

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Calabar, Dec. 13, 2022 The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)...

Killers of Unilorin student bag death sentence

Oche Maria Faustina -
The deceased After one and half year legal tussle,...

Gombe government releases N1.5bn for payment of gratuities

Oche Maria Faustina -
Gombe State Government, on Tuesday, said it had released...

APC debunks accusation of attempting to silence independent media

Oche Maria Faustina -
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as baseless,...

About us

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Company

The latest

INEC releases 46,143 PVCs for collection in Cross River

Top Stories 0
Calabar, Dec. 13, 2022 The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)...

Killers of Unilorin student bag death sentence

General Interest 0
The deceased After one and half year legal tussle,...

Gombe government releases N1.5bn for payment of gratuities

Pension & Retirement 0
Gombe State Government, on Tuesday, said it had released...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Translate »
%d bloggers like this: