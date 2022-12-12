Tinubu will not fall to planned embarrassment – APC Chieftain

Read audio

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abiola Oshodi, says the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will not fall to a planned embarrassment in the name of debate.

Oshodi, the Vice Chairman of the APC in Canada, stated that the party and its candidate would not dance to the tune of their political adversaries.

Oshodi, a member of APC Presidential Campaign Committee Sustainable Development for Nigeria Directorate, stated this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on a telephone on Monday.

He said that the party’s presidential candidate was not running from any political debate but being careful not to fall into the hands of his political adversaries conniving with some individuals.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been engaging Nigerians in his campaign activities that he has taken to over 10 different states since he launched the campaign activities barely four weeks ago.

“In addition, he has attended several town-hall meetings and other relevant political activities.

“What he has refused as a political general that he is, is to allow himself to be lured into a political ambush disguised as presidential debates anchored by largely partisan people and with rigged audience primed to embarrass him.

“There is no suave political general that he is that will fall for such.

“He grants interviews and he granted some recently,” he stated.

According to Oshodi, Tinubu offers the best hope among all the frontline presidential candidates economically and politically.

“He offers the best hope for our fatherland on many fronts. It had never been that good for our democracy .

“Firstly, this is the first in the history of our democracy that we are having a presidential candidate that had served as a senator and a two-term governor.

“He is a genuine core democrat that built his party from the ground starting as a lone opposition party that controlled only Lagos at the time into a national brand.

“This is no mean achievement, it takes an uncommon visionary to accomplish this,” he said.

He added that Tinubu’s running mate, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, was also a two-term governor, saying that Sen. Oluremi, Tinubu’s wife, had potentials that would make her husband succeed if he could be elected as a president.

The APC chieftain said that The Renewed Hope manifesto of the presidential candidate offered the best revolutionary socio-political and economic development pathway out of Nigeria’s current challenges, if implemented across board.

“Our revenue challenges will become a thing of the past and our youths can be meaningfully engaged and their bursting energies and creativities can be turned into a source of income generation for themselves and the nation.

“And the major challenge confronting the nation is insecurity and with a new robust approach embedded in the Renewed Hope manifesto, such will become a thing of the past if Asiwaju emerges victorious and the manifesto implemented,” he stated.

Oshodi prayed that Tinubu would emerge as a winner in the 2023 presidential election so that he could build on a lot of achievements of the outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, especially on infrastructure.

