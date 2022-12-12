Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News2023 Elections

Tinubu will not fall to planned embarrassment – APC Chieftain

By: Oche Maria Faustina

Date:

Read audio

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abiola Oshodi, says the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will not fall to a planned embarrassment in the name of debate.

Oshodi, the Vice Chairman of the APC in Canada, stated that the party and its candidate would not dance to the tune of their political adversaries.

Oshodi, a member of APC Presidential Campaign Committee Sustainable Development for Nigeria Directorate, stated this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on a telephone on Monday.
He said that the party’s presidential candidate was not running from any political debate but being careful not to fall into the hands of his political adversaries conniving with some individuals.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been engaging Nigerians in his campaign activities that he has taken to over 10 different states since he launched the campaign activities barely four weeks ago.

“In addition, he has attended several town-hall meetings and other relevant political activities.
“What he has refused as a political general that he is, is to allow himself to be lured into a political ambush disguised as presidential debates anchored by largely partisan people and with rigged audience primed to embarrass him.
“There is no suave political general that he is that will fall for such.
“He grants interviews and he granted some recently,” he stated.

According to Oshodi, Tinubu offers the best hope among all the frontline presidential candidates economically and politically.
“He offers the best hope for our fatherland on many fronts. It had never been that good for our democracy .
“Firstly, this is the first in the history of our democracy that we are having a presidential candidate that had served as a senator and a two-term governor.
“He is a genuine core democrat that built his party from the ground starting as a lone opposition party that controlled only Lagos at the time into a national brand.
“This is no mean achievement, it takes an uncommon visionary to accomplish this,” he said.

He added that Tinubu’s running mate, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, was also a two-term governor, saying that Sen. Oluremi, Tinubu’s wife, had potentials that would make her husband succeed if he could be elected as a president.

The APC chieftain said that The Renewed Hope manifesto of the presidential candidate offered the best revolutionary socio-political and economic development pathway out of Nigeria’s current challenges, if implemented across board.
“Our revenue challenges will become a thing of the past and our youths can be meaningfully engaged and their bursting energies and creativities can be turned into a source of income generation for themselves and the nation.

“And the major challenge confronting the nation is insecurity and with a new robust approach embedded in the Renewed Hope manifesto, such will become a thing of the past if Asiwaju emerges victorious and the manifesto implemented,” he stated.

Oshodi prayed that Tinubu would emerge as a winner in the 2023 presidential election so that he could build on a lot of achievements of the outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, especially on infrastructure.

Previous article
Gbajabiamila expresses doubts over conclusion of constitutional amendment as expected
Next article
ADC has no pact with any political party – National Chairman
Oche Maria Faustinahttps://naija247news.com/
A passionate communicator who believes and sees communication and dialogue as the solution to majority of the world's problems.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Production cost: Poultry farmers seek FG’s intervention

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Lagos, Dec. 12, 2022 Mrs Juliana Ibitoye, the Chairperson, Erikorodo...

NDLEA nabs 60 drug suspects, secures 11 convictions in Akwa Ibom

Oche Maria Faustina -
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Akwa Ibom...

Centre urges Nigerians to accept CBN’s monetary policy in good faith

Oche Maria Faustina -
Nigerians have been urged to see the Central Bank...

Oyo Government presents 120 power generators to healthcare centers

Oche Maria Faustina -
Dr Muideen Olatunji, Executive Secretary, Oyo State Primary Healthcare...

About us

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Company

The latest

Production cost: Poultry farmers seek FG’s intervention

Top Stories 0
Lagos, Dec. 12, 2022 Mrs Juliana Ibitoye, the Chairperson, Erikorodo...

NDLEA nabs 60 drug suspects, secures 11 convictions in Akwa Ibom

General Interest 0
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Akwa Ibom...

Centre urges Nigerians to accept CBN’s monetary policy in good faith

General Interest 0
Nigerians have been urged to see the Central Bank...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Translate »
%d bloggers like this: