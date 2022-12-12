Menu
Search
Subscribe
General Interest

Plateau Government urges workers to shelve warning strike

By: Oche Maria Faustina

Date:

Read audio

The Plateau state Government has urged the organised labour in the state to shelve its proposed warning strike scheduled to commence on Monday.

The Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) on Thursday issued a notice of five-day sit-at-home strike to workers in the state.

The JNPSNC said that some issues agitating the minds of workers in the state include irregularities in the computation of salaries and payment of same to workers.

Plateau Head of Civil Service, Mr Sunday Hyat, in a statement on Monday, said that the state government was making efforts to settle the outstanding salary arrears.

“The state government has remained committed to the welfare of civil servants as demonstrated in the prompt payment of salaries over the years.

“In view of the recent shortfall in the federal allocation experienced across the country, which resulted in the recent delay of payment of salaries, the state government has been engaging labour and making efforts to settle the outstanding arrears.

“Government therefore is seeking the understanding of labour to avoid the proposed sit at home strike as it will worsen our economic condition and deny citizens access to basic amenities.

“Following discussions with the office of the Accountant General, payment of August third party deductions and continuation of payment of September Salaries will commence Monday (Dec. 12),” he added.

Hyat reiterated government’s unequivocal commitment and solicited workers understanding to fully resume work.

Previous article
Buhari salutes Moroccan soccer team for making Africa proud
Next article
I will work toward making Nigeria’s legislature unicameral – Sowore
Oche Maria Faustinahttps://naija247news.com/
A passionate communicator who believes and sees communication and dialogue as the solution to majority of the world's problems.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Production cost: Poultry farmers seek FG’s intervention

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Lagos, Dec. 12, 2022 Mrs Juliana Ibitoye, the Chairperson, Erikorodo...

NDLEA nabs 60 drug suspects, secures 11 convictions in Akwa Ibom

Oche Maria Faustina -
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Akwa Ibom...

Centre urges Nigerians to accept CBN’s monetary policy in good faith

Oche Maria Faustina -
Nigerians have been urged to see the Central Bank...

Oyo Government presents 120 power generators to healthcare centers

Oche Maria Faustina -
Dr Muideen Olatunji, Executive Secretary, Oyo State Primary Healthcare...

About us

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Company

The latest

Production cost: Poultry farmers seek FG’s intervention

Top Stories 0
Lagos, Dec. 12, 2022 Mrs Juliana Ibitoye, the Chairperson, Erikorodo...

NDLEA nabs 60 drug suspects, secures 11 convictions in Akwa Ibom

General Interest 0
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Akwa Ibom...

Centre urges Nigerians to accept CBN’s monetary policy in good faith

General Interest 0
Nigerians have been urged to see the Central Bank...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Translate »
%d bloggers like this: