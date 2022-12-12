Plateau Government urges workers to shelve warning strike

Read audio

The Plateau state Government has urged the organised labour in the state to shelve its proposed warning strike scheduled to commence on Monday.

The Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) on Thursday issued a notice of five-day sit-at-home strike to workers in the state.

The JNPSNC said that some issues agitating the minds of workers in the state include irregularities in the computation of salaries and payment of same to workers.

Plateau Head of Civil Service, Mr Sunday Hyat, in a statement on Monday, said that the state government was making efforts to settle the outstanding salary arrears.

“The state government has remained committed to the welfare of civil servants as demonstrated in the prompt payment of salaries over the years.

“In view of the recent shortfall in the federal allocation experienced across the country, which resulted in the recent delay of payment of salaries, the state government has been engaging labour and making efforts to settle the outstanding arrears.

“Government therefore is seeking the understanding of labour to avoid the proposed sit at home strike as it will worsen our economic condition and deny citizens access to basic amenities.

“Following discussions with the office of the Accountant General, payment of August third party deductions and continuation of payment of September Salaries will commence Monday (Dec. 12),” he added.

Hyat reiterated government’s unequivocal commitment and solicited workers understanding to fully resume work.

